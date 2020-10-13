Patriarch Kirill highlights need of observing ceasefire for peaceful solution of NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia sees need for observance of the ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, reports TASS.

According to the Patriarch, the ceasefire must be used to move the solution of the conflict to the political course.

“I attach great importance to the agreements reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers by the mediation of Russia. I address the leaderships of the two countries, calling on to use the ceasefire to move the solution of issues to a political course. I urge to use the ceasefire for the peaceful negotiations for the future of the two neighboring peoples”, the statement says.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia also called on Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board Allahshukur Pashazadeh to continue working with the Russian Orthodox Church so that the resistance will not become inter-religious.

“Today each of us individually and all of us together should do everything to stop the bloodshed. I am calling on all sides of the conflict to save each other’s lives, let the timeline of bloody revenge stop for the peaceful future”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan