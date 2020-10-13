“Azerbaijan continues committing war crimes”- Artsakh Defense Army’s statement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military-political leadership continues committing and concealing war crimes in the large-scale war it unleashed against Artsakh from September 27, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

“The large-scale war unleashed by the Azerbaijani military-political leadership since the early morning of September 27 continues up to this day, accompanied with widespread transgressions of international humanitarian law, numerous norms and principles of international law on human rights and customary international law (Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the 1949 August 12 Geneva Conventions, the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries and others).”

The Defense Army of Artsakh also noted that with the purpose of preparing ground for carrying out new attacks on Artsakhi civilian population the Azerbaijani authorities are resorting to disinformation campaigns and accusing not only Artsakh but also Armenia authorities in made-up actions.

“The Artsakhi people with their entire potential are resolute to defend their homeland and their people’s security, as well as bring the Azerbaijani military-political leadership to account for the war crimes and the policy of transforming our region into an international terrorist hotbed,” the Defense Army said.

31 civilians have been killed amid heavy Azerbaijani bombings of cities and towns in Artsakh.

