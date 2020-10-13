Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Life of 2-year-old child wounded from Azerbaijani bombardment of Martuni is not under danger

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 2-year-old Artsvik, who was wounded from the bombardment of Artsakh’s Martuni town by the Azerbaijani armed forces, has undergone a surgery in the St. Mary hospital in Yerevan, assistant to the director of the medical center on public affairs Gevorg Derdzyan said on Facebook.

“The surgery around head has passed well, the life of the child is not under danger”, he said, adding that the 2-year-old child is under the control of doctors.

However, the child’s 9-year-old sister has died from the Azerbaijani bombardment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





