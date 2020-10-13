ICRC hopes for observance of ceasefire in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) hopes that the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting sides will follow the observance of the ceasefire regime, ICRC Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Martin Schüepp said at a press briefing in Geneva, reports TASS.

“We hope the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire will be observed and will greatly mitigate the situation of those affected”, Martin Schüepp said.

He added that the ICRC is ready to cooperate in the exchange of bodies of those killed in action and the detained persons. “But the sides need to agree over the format. We continue the dialogue with them by presenting proposals”, the ICRC Regional Director said.

According to him, the sides need to agree over practical and logistic issues, and that agreements should be fulfilled. “In addition, the security of our groups should be ensured in order to carry out that actions”, Martin Schüepp said.

The ICRC representative stated that the organization is not engaged in the political negotiations. “Our role is absolutely humanitarian, as a neutral mediator”, he said.

