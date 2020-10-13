Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Armenian Defense Ministry briefs Iran’s military attaché on Azeri aggression

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Ministry General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation Director Levon Ayvazyan held a meeting on October 13 with the Iranian embassy’s military attaché Colonel Bahman Sadeghin.

“During the meeting Levon Ayvazyan presented the situation created as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, and the process of the military operations. The impact of the involvement of a third party and mercenary terrorists in the conflict in terms of regional security and stability was also addressed,” the defense ministry said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





