Russia’s defense ministry actively participates to stabilization of situation in Nagorno Karabakh

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s defense ministry is showing active participation to the stabilization of the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the ministry said, reports TASS.

“Within its powers the Russian defense ministry is showing active participation to the implementation of Russia’s initiative aimed at stabilizing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh”, the ministry said.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his counterparts of different countries. “The main purpose of this work is the immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh and the resumption of negotiations between the conflicting parties aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region”, the ministry added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




