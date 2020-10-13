Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Artsakh officially activates militia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed into law the bill on amending the Law on Defense.

The bill was unanimously approved by parliament on October 13 and will regulate the voluntary participation of militia-members in the defense of the country amid the Turkish-backed Azeri attacks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





