Man suspected of Nizhny Novgorod bus shooting found dead

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Police and the National Guard officers found the body of a young man, who is suspected of killing three citizens of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, in western Russia, the Interior Ministry’s regional department told TASS.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies said the man had committed suicide.

“Police officers jointly with Rosgvardiya representatives in the region found the body of an 18-year-old citizen of Nizhny Novgorod, who is suspected of killing three people”, the press service said. The body was discovered in a forest near the Bolsheorlovskoye village in the Borsky district.

According to preliminary data, the young man had come to the village to visit his relatives. A criminal case was launched into murdering two or more people.

In the evening of October 12, a man opened fire in the Bolsheorlovskoe settlement in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and later fled the scene. Russia’s Investigative Committee’s regional directorate reported that three people had been killed while three more had been wounded.