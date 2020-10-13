Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

PM makes new appointment

PM makes new appointment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Yeritsyan has been appointed acting director of the Environmental Projects Implementation Unit state agency of the ministry of environment.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: con[email protected]
settings Page Configuration