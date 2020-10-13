PM makes new appointment
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Yeritsyan has been appointed acting director of the Environmental Projects Implementation Unit state agency of the ministry of environment.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:56 World Monuments Fund condemns targeting of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Artsakh
- 11:29 Apartment ablaze as Azerbaijan continues indiscriminate shelling of towns in Artsakh
- 11:26 COVID-19: Armenia reports 745 new cases, 427 recoveries in one day
- 10:58 Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs hold meeting in Moscow
- 10:48 Corrected: Artsakh military death toll reaches 532
- 10:41 Man suspected of Nizhny Novgorod bus shooting found dead
- 10:32 PM makes new appointment
- 10:22 Azerbaijani military’s KIAs reach 5139 with heavy materiel losses
- 09:28 "Totally false": Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on firing at Tartar
- 09:22 Azerbaijan continues ignoring humanitarian truce and launches massive bombardment attack in Artsakh
- 09:00 European Stocks - 12-10-20
- 08:59 US stocks up - 12-10-20
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-10-20
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 12-10-20
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 12-10-20
- 10.12-22:57 Reporter of France24 says Azerbaijani authorities violate freedom of press
- 10.12-22:22 Azerbaijan’s manpower losses amount to 200 for October 12
- 10.12-22:20 Talish village is not under Azerbaijani control – military
- 10.12-22:13 Artsakh’s Hadrut under full control of Defense Army – military
- 10.12-21:49 673 unexploded bombs of Turkish and Israeli production found in Artsakh’s Stepanakert
- 10.12-21:26 Belgian-Armenian cellist performs Komitas at bombed Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh
- 10.12-21:11 Azerbaijani targeting of civilians has claimed lives of 31 in Artsakh
- 10.12-21:05 EU Foreign Ministers emphasize necessity for stopping military operations
- 10.12-20:51 Pashinyan meets with Ambassadors, emphasizes recognition of NK people’s right to self- determination
- 10.12-20:44 Artsakh’s Defense Army publishes another list of casualties
13:50, 10.08.2020
Viewed 15230 times BREAKING: Azerbaijan destroys Christian cathedral in town of Shushi, Artsakh
17:07, 10.12.2020
Viewed 9239 times INTERCEPTED AUDIO: Azeri army’s executions of own troops “astonishes” even TERRORISTS
11:13, 10.08.2020
Viewed 8505 times Geneva City Council adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
22:11, 10.06.2020
Viewed 7032 times URGENT: Artsakh’s President calls for international anti-terrorist coalition
15:24, 10.08.2020
Viewed 6892 times They bomb our churches, we preserve mosques – Archbishop on Azeri “ISIS-style” attack in Artsakh