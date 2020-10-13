Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Azerbaijani military’s KIAs reach 5139 with heavy materiel losses

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 5139 Azerbaijani servicemen have been killed in action so far since Azerbaijan launched the large-scale attack on Artsakh beginning September 27, the Armenian Unified InfoCenter reported.

According to the updated information on adversary losses, the Azerbaijani military has lost 173 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 18 warplanes, 521 tanks and other armored equipment and 4 TOS launchers.

In the past day alone the Azeri armed forces lost 5 UAVs, 7 armored hardware, 1 warplane and 220 servicemen.

