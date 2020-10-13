"Totally false": Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on firing at Tartar

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is completely denying Azerbaijan’s accusations alleging Armenia has opened fire in the direction of the Tartar region.

“With this totally false information the Azerbaijani side is preparing ground for its aggressive actions against peaceful settlements,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Azeri report on opening fire at the Aghjabadi region is also fake news, Stepanyan said. “The Armenian side is adhering to the humanitarian ceasefire and is thwarting the attacks of Azerbaijan which is violating it”.

Correction: The original version of this article has been updated with Stepanyan’s comments on Aghjabadi.

