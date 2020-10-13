Azerbaijan continues ignoring humanitarian truce and launches massive bombardment attack in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue to ignore the humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement and have launched rocket-artillery attacks from the southern, northern, north-eastern and eastern directions at Artsakh, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

She said that the overnight situation was relatively stable but tense.

“In the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces resumed attacking actions paired with active rocket-artillery fire in the southern, northern, north-eastern and eastern directions,” Stepanyan said on October 13, noting that the Azeri attacks are most intense at the north-eastern front.

“In order to suppress the Azeri fire and thwart their plans, the Artsakh Defense Army units are taking appropriate countermeasures in all directions, by keeping the tactical situation under control.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan