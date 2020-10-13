LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.00% to $1820.00, copper price up by 1.79% to $6741.00, lead price stood at $1794.00, nickel price up by 2.04% to $15028.00, tin price up by 0.14% to $18200.00, zinc price up by 2.55% to $2433.50, molybdenum price stood at $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $33780.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.