Azerbaijan’s manpower losses amount to 200 for October 12

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side suffered nearly 200 manpower losses on October 12, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’During the last hours 3 UAVs, 1 warplane and 3 armored vehicles were destroyed. The manpower losses of Azerbaijan is nearly 200’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Hovhannisyan mentioned that when publishing the losses of the Azerbaijani side, they mention only the number of destroyed equipment, while those captured from them undamaged are not listed.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 525 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan