Talish village is not under Azerbaijani control – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Talish village is not under Azerbaijani control, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 12, noting that ARtsakh’s Defense Army carried out reordering of troops in Talish-Mataghis direction.

‘’The village is not under Azerbaijani control, but the Azerbaijani troops are in the vicinity of the village’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 525 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

