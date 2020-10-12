Artsakh’s Hadrut under full control of Defense Army – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Hadrut city is under full control of the Defense Army of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 12.

‘’The subversive-intelligence operations have been thwarted, the adversary has been repelled. Hadrut is under full control of Artsakh’s forces’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He added that starting from early morning Azerbaijani armed forces resumed military operations.

‘’Azerbaijan did not implement and had no plans to implement the ceasefire agreement. The announcement of Azerbaijani leadership that they were ready to do that are a total lie’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that Azerbaijan resumed attacks in 3-4 directions. ‘’Heavy artillery and combat UAVs was used in the direction of Martakert.Supported by the Turkish air forces, Azerbaijan carried out 36 combat flights, during which the Defense Army of Artsakh was able to down one SU-25 jet’’, he said.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 525 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan