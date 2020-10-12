Belgian-Armenian cellist performs Komitas at bombed Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. First cellist of the Belgian National Philharmonic Orchestra Sevak Avanesyan perfumed 'Krunk' (Crane) by Komitas at Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi town of Artsakh, which had been bombed and partially ruined by Azerbaijani armed forces on October 8.

ARMENPRESS reports the performance went viral immediately.

During the bombing of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral three Russian reporters were injured, one of which in critical situation. The Cathedral was bombed twice from high precision weapons.

Born in 1989 in Armenia, into a musical family, Sevak started studying cello at age of 5, with the well-known Armenian cellist Medea Abrahamyan, student of legendary Mstislav Rostropovitsch. He went on to study at the Tchaikovsky Specialized Secondary and Musical School in Yerevan until 2003. That year, his entire family moved to Brussels (Belgium) where he joined the class of Ms. Viviane Spanoghe at the Royal Conservatory. He graduated with the highest distinction in 2010 and was then accepted in the class of the renowned cellist Claudio Bohorquez at the “Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler" in Berlin.

Besides his regular studies, Sevak Avanesyan has received precious advice from world famous artists such as Janos Starker, Bernard Greenhouse, Steven Isserlis, Mischa Maisky, Maria Kliegel, Lluis Claret, Peter Bruns, Garry Hoffman, Wolfgang Boettcher, Igor Oistrakh, Artemis Quartet, Gerhard Schulz and many others.

