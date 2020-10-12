Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Azerbaijani targeting of civilians has claimed lives of 31 in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 31 civilians have died in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani strikes, ARMENPRESS reports Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan twitted.

‘’In the recent days 3 civilians passed away in hospitals’’, Beglaryan wrote.

He also informed that, according to fresh information, as a result of the Azerbaijani bombings of the previous days another 3 civilians had died. ‘’They died different days, but we were able to clarify the information now. They were killed as a result of bombing or missile strikes’’, Beglaryan said, adding that the names of the victims will be published a little later.

The total number of civilian casualties in Artsakh is at least 31.

Azerbaijani bombing has also killed 4 civilians in the Republic of Armenia.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





