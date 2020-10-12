Artsakh’s Defense Army publishes another list of casualties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published another list of casualties of the Armenian side, killed during the resistance against Azerbaijani troops and terrorists sent by Turkey to the conflict zone.

ARMENPRESS reports 45 servicemen are reported dead.

Earlier today, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry published another list of 51 casualties. The total number of the casualties of the Armenian side stands at 525. Azerbaijan keeps secret the casualties from its side, but according to the estimates of the Armenian side, it stands near 5000, which includes both regular army servicemen and terrorists.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan