We are not going to abandon our Motherland, says Artsakh President’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh President, assures that the people of Artsakh are not planning to abandon their Motherland, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan said in an interview with RFE/RL's Armenian Service (azatutyun.am).

‘’The people of Artsakh are standing very firm today. Of course, there have been many families that have been taken to safer places for security reasons, but speaking generally, the people of Artsakh, the Armenian people are standing firm and we are not planning to go anywhere from our Motherland’’, Poghosyan said.

He added that he sees no panic among the people, ‘’They are quite consolidated’’, he said.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 480 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan