Azerbaijan’s behavior is unpredictable – Artsakh president’s spox. about ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, says it’s difficult to expect anything from the ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan , because it’s an unpredictable country, Poghosyan said in an interview with RFE/RL's Armenian Service (azatutyun.am).

‘”We saw that just days before an agreement was reached on humanitarian ceasefire, but Azerbaijan has no will to preserve that ceasefire and quite a long time has passed since ceasefire was declared, but Azerbaijani attacks and bombings continue. But today the Russian Foreign Minister announced that it’s a difficult process and cannot be immediately solved. It’s a process that is still being implemented. Works are carried out with both sides’’, Poghosyan said.

Poghosyan added that both official Stepanakert and official Yerevan have always supported peaceful settlement to the conflict.

‘’But we have an adversary that has quite unpredictable behavior. That’s why it’s very difficult today to have any expectations over this’’, he said.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 480 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan