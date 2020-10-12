Turkey seeks by all means to prevent implementation of ceasefire – Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh issued a statement over the regular breaches of the humanitarian ceasefire by Azerbaijan, noting that Turkey, which has not achieved its goals and therefore is not interested in establishing a lasting peace in the region, seeks by all means to prevent the realization of the agreement on humanitarian truce with the mediation of the Russian Federation. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, the statement runs as follows,

‘’Despite the agreement on a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the dead, reached in Moscow on 9-10 October 2020, with the mediation of the Russian Federation, the Azerbaijani army, being under the command and control of Turkey, continues its aggressive actions and shelling of the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, including attacks on peaceful population and civilian objects.



The humanitarian truce was broken by the Azerbaijani side just minutes after the announcement of a ceasefire by the Defence Army of the Republic of Artsakh. In parallel with the incessant rocket and artillery shelling, the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces are undertaking attacks in various parts of the front. As a result of the aggressive actions of the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists, including a sabotage attack in the direction of Hadrut after the announcement of the humanitarian truce, four civilians have been killed.



The actual refusal by the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces to cease fire clearly indicates that Turkey, which has not achieved its goals and therefore is not interested in establishing a lasting peace in the region, seeks by all means to prevent the realization of the agreement on humanitarian truce with the mediation of the Russian Federation. Turkey does not leave attempts to achieve its expansionist geopolitical objectives in the South Caucasus through the hands of Azerbaijan and international terrorists.



At a time when one side, represented by Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists, is strongly opposed to the establishment of peace, the international community must take decisive measures, including coercive measures, to restore peace in the region. An important step in this direction is also the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh”.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 480 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan