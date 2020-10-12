Azerbaijan continues attacks, Artsakh adequately retaliates – Artsakh President’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue their attacks against Artsakh, but the Defense Army of Artsakh adequately retaliates, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan said in an interview with RFE/RL's Armenian Service (azatutyun.am).

‘’At this moment clashes continue in Hadrut direction and the southern direction. The Azerbaijani army continues attacking and the Defense Army adequately retaliates. The clashes are fierce, but the Defense Army is able to adequately respond’’, Poghosyan said.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 480 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan