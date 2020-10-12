Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Artsakh reports 51 new victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published the list of the servicemen killed while resisting the Azerbaijani aggression. ARMENPRESS reports 51 names are included in the list.

So far Artsakh had reported 429 military casualties. Now the number stands at 48.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan




