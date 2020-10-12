Arman Dilanyan elected President of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Judges of the Constitutional Court of Armenia have elected judge Arman Dilanyan as President of the Constitutional Court, chief of staff at the Court Edgar Ghazaryan told Armenpress.

In the previous election Yervand Khundkaryan was nominated for the CC President, but he failed to receive the required number of votes.

