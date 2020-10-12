Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-10-20

YEREVAN, 12 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 October, USD exchange rate down by 1.30 drams to 489.65 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.10 drams to 577.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.35 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.78 drams to 637.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 484.70 drams to 30276.98 drams. Silver price up by 4.59 drams to 382.78 drams. Platinum price up by 294.19 drams to 14042.41 drams.

 





