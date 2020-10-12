Issue of recognition of Artsakh’s independence under discussion – Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan says it’s very important for the independence of Artsakh to be recognized not only by Armenia, but also by the world.

“It’s clear that the independence of Artsakh is the most important issue for all of us. We are working with all our partners at all directions and move on the path of the recognition of Artsakh. We even raise this issue at the lowest level. It’s very important for Artsakh to be recognized not only by Armenia, but also by the world. This issue is under discussion, and yes, this is a crucial issue”, the Vice Speaker said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan