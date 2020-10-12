Armenians hold protest in Luxembourg ahead of EU foreign ministers’ meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenians held protest in Luxembourg ahead of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting urging to condemn the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

‘Erdogan, terrorist’, the protesters said outside the venue of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

They were holding the flags of Armenia and Artsakh.

The EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on October 12 in Luxembourg to debate the global political situation. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is also on the agenda.

