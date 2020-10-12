Sustainable ceasefire required for humanitarian actions, says Armenian FM amid renewed Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a press briefing in Moscow with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov that the implementation of the October 10 agreement between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers requires the establishment of a sustainable ceasefire in the line of contact.

“Today the priority issue is to ensure the ceasefire and to ensure the verification mechanisms. We haven’t yet reached the level to be able to ensure the first point of our statement. Today consultations are held with the ICRC, and the sides, in order to be able to find a mechanism when we will be able to reach a strong ceasefire so that we can work in the direction of humanitarian issues. If we’ll be unable to extend the ceasefire then it would very negatively impact all other issues,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Speaking about the verification mechanisms, Mnatsakanyan added that these mechanisms were supposed to be installed a long time ago, but it was Azerbaijan that refused it.

The truce was supposed to come into force October 10 midday, but the Azerbaijani military have ever since launched renewed attacks on Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan