EU Council appoints Mairead McGuinness as new member of European Commission

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The European Council today appointed, by common accord with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Mairead McGuinness as new member of the European Commission, the Council said in a news release.

The appointment follows the resignation of Phil Hogan and is for the remainder of the term of office of the Commission, which runs until 31 October 2024.

Ms McGuinness has been assigned by the President of the Commission the portfolio of financial services, financial stability and the Capital Markets Union.