Artsakh stands ready to start humanitarian actions whenever Azerbaijan stops shooting

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Artsakh has launched preparations for the implementation of mutual humanitarian actions whenever Azerbaijan starts observing the ceasefire and in case of stability in the line of contact.

The commission said in a statement that it stands ready to implement the humanitarian actions that are mentioned in the agreement reached on October 9-10 during the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia foreign ministerial talks.

The Artsakh Defense Army command had ordered all units to cease fire from 12:00 October 10.

However, the Azerbaijani side has since ignored the truce and is attacking Artsakh from different directions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan