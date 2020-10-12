Armenian PM holds meeting with representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in the government with the representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM touched upon the situation caused by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the direct support of Turkey, the government’s steps and actions, including in the diplomatic field and answered to several questions.

The meeting participants introduced their views and proposals over the fight against the adversary and the future actions.

The sides welcomed exchange of views in such format. It was stated that such kind of meetings may continue depending on the situation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan