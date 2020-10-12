Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

‘Sending prayers to people of Armenia’ - Los Angeles Lakers basketball player

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. NBA star of the Los Angeles Lakers Danny Green has expressed his support to Armenia.

“Third World countries, other countries, our country, there’s so much going on …it’s tough. It’s been a tough year. There’s so many other things going on that we have to shed light on to help these people any way we can. Sending prayers to the people of Armenia. I know they are seeking peace and are under attack”, the basketball player said as quoted by The Star.

 





