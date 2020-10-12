Russia expects to ensure fulfillment of ceasefire agreement via contacts with NK conflicting sides

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted the fulfillment of the agreement reached during the October 10 talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijanis FMs in Moscow, regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone for humanitarian purposes.

The Russian FM said the agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes is not fully maintained, as the combat operations in the NK conflict zone continue.

“At the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin we have spent last Friday and a part of last Saturday in this building together with our Azerbaijani counterpart, and an important agreement has been reached. But we see that the agreement is not fully observed, and the combat operations continue. We expect that the contacts both with you and Azerbaijan, also through the defense ministries, will enable to ensure the fulfillment of agreements reached at a trilateral format”, the Russian FM said.

