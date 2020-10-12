Implementation of Moscow agreements is “extremely important”, Kremlin says on Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia is attaching importance to the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the October 9-10 meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani-Russian foreign ministers in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

He said that the Kremlin highly appreciated the agreement on the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We are now following very closely the situation, we see reports from both sides on violations, but we find that the implementation of the agreements is extremely important in order for the sides in perspective to fully reject military actions and start the political-diplomatic settlement of the conflict,” Peskov said.

Just minutes after the truce came into effect, Azerbaijan violated it and began attacking Artsakh from different directions. Towns and cities were indiscriminately bombed in Artsakh. The town of Hadrut is under a massive attack since October 10.

