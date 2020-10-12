Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are not alone – Spanish writer sends open letter to Artsakh President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Spanish writer, YSU Honorary Doctor Gonzalo Guarch has sent an open letter to President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

In the letter the writer stated that during these days, when Azerbaijan is unleashing an aggression against Artsakh, many citizens of Spain stand by the Artsakh-Armenians.

“We are united by Christianity. Even those who do not follow all the church rituals, understand that we are bearers of a common Christian cultural heritage, that we are united by a long history during which the two peoples have fought for similar values, we are united by the Western approach of perceiving life, the same family values and similar characteristics. We have so much in common that we even can state that Armenians and Spanish people, who are very similar peoples, can be considered as members of one family on the way to the future which our two peoples need to pass together”, the writer said.

He stated that “the world understands that Nagorno Krabakh has always been an Armenian land”. “The Armenian people of Karabakh continue living in that same mountains”, he said.

In his letter the writer assured the Artsakh President that Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are not alone, adding that both Spain, Europe and the West know the reality.

“Spain, Europe and the West know who stands behind this brutal attack, who has sent warplanes, heavy weapons, artillery, latest UAVs, who has sent thousands of mercenary jihadists to this region, most of whom were forced to. Those who have sent mercenaries perhaps do not know that the humanity doesn’t want war, but peace between the peoples, they also do not know that Armenians will come out of this conflict victorious as their enemies will never be able to defeat the Armenian people as the power of history and truth belongs to them”, he said, once again stating that Armenians will never be alone because millions of men and women stand by the Artsakh-Armenians.

