Kylie Jenner expresses support to Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Famous TV star and model Kylie Jenner has expressed her support to Artsakh and Armenia, calling on her millions of followers to participate in the fundraising aimed at assisting Artsakh.

She shared the video address of her sister Kim Kardashian West on an Instagram story, where Kim again calls on everyone to assist Armenia and Artsakh.

From the very first days of the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund has initiated “We Are Our Borders: All for Artsakh” fundraising campaign, aimed at assisting Artsakh. As of now, the donations made to the Fund comprise over 100 million USD. The Armenians worldwide have joined this fundraising. Kim Kardashian West (1 million USD), rock musician Serj Tankian (250,000 USD), as well as a number of other famous Armenians have provided donations to the Fund.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan