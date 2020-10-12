First Artsakh War veterans brought into active duty amid continued Azeri ceasefire violations

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on October 12 that he is actively meeting with militia members and that veterans of the First Nagorno Karabakh War are brought into active duty.

“The situation remains critical,” Harutyunyan said on social media. “I am having active meetings with the militia. We must all rise up like one. The salvation of our country is at stake. We are involving the participants of the first Artsakh war in the struggle. I am grateful for our people’s willingness and unity to defend our native land,” he said.

The Azerbaijani military has breached the humanitarian ceasefire and is attacking Artsakh from different directions. Massive battles are taking place in Hadrut, the town in Artsakh that has come under a large invasion attempt.

