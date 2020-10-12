Eric Esrailian urges all Armenians to continue providing humanitarian support to Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Eric Esrailian, producer of The Promise film on the Armenian Genocide, commented on the Azerbaijani aggression launched against Artsakh, urging all Armenians in the world to present the truth. He also called on to continue providing the humanitarian support to Artsakh.

He thanked all Armenians on an Instagram post who continue to share true news.

“Please keep it going! It is making a difference and we have a chance for diplomacy now that governments, human rights advocacy organizations, journalists, and influential leaders around the world are paying attention and learning the truth. Please call for additional transparency, international attention & monitoring. Why would anyone want the opposite? Staying silent is not an option for many of us”, he said.

“I am praying for peace and that will only come if more of you speak out, contact your government leaders, peacefully march and do your part in any way you can”, he said, once again urging to continue providing the humanitarian support to Artsakh.