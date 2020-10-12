Meeting of Armenian, Russian foreign ministers starts in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has kicked off in Moscow, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from the Russian capital.

Mnatsakanyan’s official visit to Russia was being planned and prepared for a lengthy time. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov will discuss the entire framework of bilateral cooperation, foreign policy partnership in the EEU, the CSTO and CIS, partnership in the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, BSEC and other international platforms.

A substantive exchange of views around international and regional topics will take place. The process of implementation of the 2020-2021 consultations plan between the Armenian and Russian foreign ministries will take place.

One of the key topics of the discussions will be the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

With the purpose of developing the agreements reached October 9-10 in Moscow during the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting, the sides will continue dialogue around the creation of conditions for de-escalation in the conflict zone and resumption of substantive negotiations process, including at the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

