Funds raised by Hayastan All Armenian Fund pass $100 million

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. More than 100 million USD has been raised within the framework of the “We Are Our Borders: All for Artsakh” fundraising campaign initiated by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Fund said today.

So far, more than 100 million 903 thousand USD have been donated to the Fund.

“Each donation saves life. Join the pan-Armenian movement. Act now”, the Fund said.

The Armenians worldwide have joined this fundraising. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West (1 million USD), rock musician Serj Tankian (250,000 USD), as well as a number of other famous Armenians have provided donations to the Fund aimed at assisting Artsakh.