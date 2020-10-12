Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Armenia FM arrives in Russia on official visit

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has arrived in Moscow on an official visit where he is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and also the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

