Armenia FM arrives in Russia on official visit
MOSCOW, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has arrived in Moscow on an official visit where he is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and also the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
