Estimated 100,000 march in Los Angeles in support of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. An estimated 100,000 people marched on October 11 in Los Angeles as part of the "Artsakh Under Attack: March for Victory'' demonstration against the Turkish-backed Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh. The rally also took place outside the Turkish consulate in LA.

Congressman Brad Sherman was among the demonstrators, who said : "Today I was honored to stand in solidarity with the thousands who gathered at the #MarchForVictory in Los Angeles to condemn Azeri and Turkish aggression against #Artsakh and Armenia."

The ongoing demonstrations in major cities across the United States are calling on the US federal government to recognize the independence of Artsakh, to expel Turkey from NATO and to stop all US funding to Azerbaijan and Turkey, who have recruited terrorist mercenaries from different jihadist terror syndicates for the attacks on Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan