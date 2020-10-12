Azerbaijan again launches offensive in different directions of frontline

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces have again launched offensive operations in different directions of the Artsakh frontline, Artsakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“The adversary’s units have again launched offensive in different directions of the frontline. The Defense Army is taking appropriate measures to suppress the attacks”, he said.

Earlier today Poghosyan informed that the large-scale military operations continue in the Hadrut section. The adversary has concentrated large number of forces and is attempting to invade the town at any cost.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan