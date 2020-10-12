Azerbaijani armed forces launch large invasion attempt at town of Hadrut, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces are attempting to invade the town of Hadrut in Artsakh, the Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

He said that massive combat operations are taking place in the Hadrut section.

“The enemy has concentrated large number of forces in this direction and is attempting to invade the town at any cost. The Defense Army is waging heavy battles for every inch of land,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan