Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent President Emomali Rahmon won 90.92% of the vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election, Chairman of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda said, reports TASS.

“Emomali Rahmon secured 90.92% [of the vote]”, Khudoyorzoda said.

According to the election authority, the voter turnout reached 85.39%.

 





