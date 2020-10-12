Azerbaijan suffers huge losses in manpower, equipment after overnight encroachments against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side has suffered huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment after the failure of its encroachments against the Artsakh frontline overnight October 11-12, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

“During the night the relative stable tension has been maintained at all directions of the frontline. The adversary has shown activeness in particular at the northern, north-eastern and southern directions. The Defense Army units suppressed all attempts of the adversary on changing the operative-combat situation to its favor. The Azerbaijani side suffered huge losses in the manpower and the military equipment.

In the morning the adversary has resumed the shootings accompanied by artillery fire, but the Defense Army units are suppressing it after taking adequate measures”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan