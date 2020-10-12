After relatively stable-tense night, Azeri forces launch intense shelling at southern front

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The overnight situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable and tense”, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said. However, the Azeri forces are again breaching the ceasefire.

“During the night the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense. The enemy is now intensively shelling the southern front,” she said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan