Azerbaijan fired long-range, large-caliber multiple rocket launchers at Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Stepanakert was bombed from long-range, large-caliber multiple rocket launchers on October 10, representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 11.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

On October 11 Azerbaijani armed forces made offensive attempts in the north-eastern and southern directions.

5 civilians in Artsakh were killed by Azerbaijani forces after the declaration of the ceasefire and 20 were killed before.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan