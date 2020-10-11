Pashinyan talks with Merkel, expresses concerns for ceasefire breaches by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, PM Pashinyan presented details over the developments following the declared ceasefire, October 10, 12:00. He expressed concerns over the non-stop bombing of Stepanakert and the ceasefire breaches by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The German Chancellor expressed deep concerns over the situation.

PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the implementation of the right to self-determination by the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan